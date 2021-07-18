Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Tops $323.28 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $323.28 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00005529 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00049506 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037337 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

