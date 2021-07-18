Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,424,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,924. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

