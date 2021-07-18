Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik Sells 40,000 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 693,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,007. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

