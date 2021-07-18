Litecoin Market Cap Tops $7.85 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $117.53 or 0.00374889 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and $1.26 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.