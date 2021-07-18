Zacks: Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 371,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,675. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $592.71 million, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

