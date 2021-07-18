iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

