Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $863,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

Shares of AON opened at $231.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

