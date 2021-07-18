Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after buying an additional 492,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after buying an additional 258,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

CCI opened at $203.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $203.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.