Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 940.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX opened at $141.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $96.58 and a one year high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

