Wealth Alliance Buys 542 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $260.64 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,004.92, a P/E/G ratio of 325.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.