Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

