Wealth Alliance Has $423,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

NYSE:EQR opened at $83.76 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $91,760.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.