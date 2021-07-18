First Foundation Advisors Purchases 78 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Match Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,386 shares of company stock worth $2,767,328 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.06. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.