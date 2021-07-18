People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Paul J. Hennessy Sells 50,000 Shares

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $2,205,000.00.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,404. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

