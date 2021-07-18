Park West Asset Management Llc Acquires 2,142,857 Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2,142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,998.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,850. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

