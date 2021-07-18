ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Major Shareholder Simon Keeton Buys 1,330,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) major shareholder Simon Keeton acquired 1,330,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $4,987,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ON stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. 5,537,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,472. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,727,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

