Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Major Shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent Sells 14,539 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 14,539 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total transaction of $8,396,272.50. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

International Corp/Ma Advent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 384,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $92.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

