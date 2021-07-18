Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 7.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. 2,378,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,083. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.