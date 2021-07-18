44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,955 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 277.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $533,880.00. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.64.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

