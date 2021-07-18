Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,482,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $81,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. 5,779,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

