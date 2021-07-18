Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $94,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,592,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,925. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

