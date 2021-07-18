Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Short Interest Update

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of TMX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Terminix Global will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,809,000 after acquiring an additional 797,113 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after acquiring an additional 833,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 267,935 shares in the last quarter.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

