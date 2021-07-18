Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $73,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 57.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 522,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,359 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 230.5% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 75,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 52,395 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Target by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 971,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,389,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Target by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,138 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,503. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.53. Target Co. has a one year low of $119.04 and a one year high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

