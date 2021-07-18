Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:NBB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 44,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 413,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 817,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

