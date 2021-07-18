Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Drops By 66.7%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of Schweiter Technologies stock remained flat at $$1,695.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,695.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 12 month low of $1,695.00 and a 12 month high of $1,695.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.