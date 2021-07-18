Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Drops By 66.7%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Schweiter Technologies stock remained flat at $$1,695.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,695.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 12 month low of $1,695.00 and a 12 month high of $1,695.00.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

