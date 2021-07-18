Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 23,564 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $66,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 454,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. 23,034,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,884,792. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

