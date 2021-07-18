Corriente Advisors LLC Buys 215,682 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the period. TFF Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 7.8% of Corriente Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corriente Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,160,000. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFFP stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 179,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,177. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

