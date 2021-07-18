Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 234,000 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 234,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,000. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.9% of Inclusive Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $206,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.