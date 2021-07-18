Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 5,502 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 735.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $81.72. 5,462,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

