Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.89. The company had a trading volume of 114,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

