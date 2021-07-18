TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCB opened at $10.15 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

