Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $18.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.03.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,617. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 707,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 351,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

