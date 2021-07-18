CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $45,000 Position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.05% of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 71,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 15,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,405. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

