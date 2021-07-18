Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 4,821.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,821.86 ($63.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,425 ($70.88) to GBX 5,350 ($69.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,575 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

WIZZ stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,403 ($57.53). The company had a trading volume of 175,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,729.16. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

