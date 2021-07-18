Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Sells 471,617 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 471,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $30,721,131.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 517,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,837. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $55.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

