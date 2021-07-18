Equal Price Reaches $0.0012 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $487,246.93 and approximately $29,501.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00810185 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

