63,737 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,737 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000. IDACORP makes up 2.7% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $103.77. 294,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.