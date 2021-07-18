44 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $410.37. 1,414,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $389.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

