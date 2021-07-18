44 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 24,270,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,858,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.