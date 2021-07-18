44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.17. 279,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

