Fred Alger Management LLC Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

