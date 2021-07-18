Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 93,898 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,898 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $26,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

