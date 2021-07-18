Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $207,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,189.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $1,435,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $181,647.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,583. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.