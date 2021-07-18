IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $37,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $226.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $162.60 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

