Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 112.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

