Truvestments Capital LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.