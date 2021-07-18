Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 511,061 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 511,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $1,402,053,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $75,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $24,383,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $23,996,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth about $14,062,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 1,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $36,018,000.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 290,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

