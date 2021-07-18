Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 506.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 549,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,095 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,345. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61.

