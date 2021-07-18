David Arkowitz Sells 2,229 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) CFO David Arkowitz sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $16,115.67.
Shares of FLXN stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $335.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.
