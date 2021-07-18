Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $741,000 Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after acquiring an additional 84,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $62.45 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

